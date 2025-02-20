Top 3 trade destinations for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts this offseason

3. Kansas City Chiefs could target Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Ignoring last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the first team you think about when it comes to teams who love the tight end position. Travis Kelce has been a pillar for them but his future is uncertain; if he retires then the Chiefs' next move might be a trial run with Kyle Pitts.

This all centers around Kelce's retirement. If he elects to return for another year, they will bank on landing Pitts in free agency next year.

This is the best destination for the Falcons top draft pick. Andy Reid would know exactly how to unlock the talents he showed as a rookie. There is no doubt they will look to make a splash like this if their superstar tight end decides to hang it up.