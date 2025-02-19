Ranking the top 5 perfect fits for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons have two things to focus on this offseason -- offensive depth and the defense. Those are broad areas to focus on, they are accurate. They will need to add a backup quarterback after Kirk Cousins leaves and depth at tight end and across the offensive line.

The defense is a bit more complicated; there are many areas to address. They must improve their front-seven, and add a starting boundary, slot cornerback, and safety. In addition, the depth must be fortified after they were ravaged by injuries in a few games last season.

First up to bat will be free agency. Expect the Falcons to clear money to target a few starters on defense, allowing them to be more flexible in the draft. Here are a handful of perfect fits.

Ranking the 5 best fits for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency

5. OLB Khalil Mack - Chargers

You know the name and you would love to see him in Atlanta. The draft prospect who came so close to being a Falcons draft pick may finally get his chance as his career winds down.

Khalil Mack is still a great player; he is two years removed from a dominant, underappreciated season. The Chargers aren't likely to bring him back and he should garner significant interest. With this being a position of target, the Falcons need to prepare to aggressively pursue the veteran. Not only will he help on the field, but he will also help develop Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice.

4. QB Andy Dalton - Panthers

Once they make a decision with Kirk Cousins, expect the Dirty Birds to target a veteran quarterback to sit behind their stud starter, Michael Penix Jr. Unfortunately, there aren't many good options on the open market, but Andy Dalton can still play solid football.

The front office would be smart to keep his NFC South streak alive by signing the Red Rifle to a one-year deal.

3. S Jeremy Chinn - Commanders

The Falcons have been insistent on keeping Jessie Bates back deep -- for good reason, he is the league's best free safety. They have been looking for a versatile complement who can be used as a chess piece.

They thought they had a short-term solution in Justin Simmons but it didn't work out. Jeremy Chinn had a strong season with the resurgent Commanders and was used by Dan Quinn in the role the Falcons need to fill.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has already preached versatility and that is exactly what the former division rival is.

2. OLB Michael Hoecht - Rams

Michael Hoecht is one of the more interesting players in the entire league. The six-foot-four, 270-pound Hoecht has the makeup of a player who will line up with his hand in the dirt, but he has been used as a versatile piece -- often playing in a two-point stance.

Raheem Morris will have interest in him because of their established connection and versatility. This is a signing you should prepare for as free agency nears.

1. LB Jamien Sherwood - Jets

Jeff Ulbrich's arrival will spark an interest in soon-to-be free agent Jamien Sherwood. Having spent the past few years together, Sherwood's emergence has a lot to do with the new Falcons defensive coordinator.

Sherwood is an extremely athletic, plug-and-play linebacker for the 2025 Falcons. He can mirror what Deion Jones did for this same defense not too long ago. This signing makes too much sense to ignore.