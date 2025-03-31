2025 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons land homegrown franchise cornerstone

The Atlanta Falcons will be tasked with finding numerous impact players with their limited pool of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. With few impact free agency signings, they have to find a few defensive starters if they want to compete this upcoming season.

Terry Fontenot will also have to buck his rough drafting history. He has failed on far too many picks after round one, which must change this season. Hopefully, a draft class like this will do exactly that.

Atlanta Falcons retool struggling defense in this 2025 Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 15: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Falcons' first-round pick will come down to who the best available edge rusher or cornerback is when they are on the clock. In this instance, they get lucky with Mykel Williams falling to them at pick 15.

This is a selection they would be running up to the podium to make. Williams is a young pass rusher who has All-Pro upside. Terry Fontenot's stock amongst Falcons fans would greatly improve by landing the in-state product.

Round 2, Pick 46: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

There has been buzz this past week that the Falcons are high on Princely Umanmielen. While you never can trust pre-Draft rumors, there is no reason to think they wouldn't consider drafting him.

The five-year Rebel saw improvement in his sack production each year. He registered 10.5 sacks last year and 25.5 in his career. His athleticism gives the Falcons another piece to get pressure on the quarterback in 2025.

Round 4, Pick 118: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Raheem Morris' history in developing later-round cornerbacks gives the Falcons more mobility in the Draft. They don't have to press the position and can instead focus on the more chronic problem, the pass rush.

Jacob Parrish is a smaller corner who can fly, running a 4.35 forty at the Combine. He could easily be a surprising contributor as a rookie.

Round 7, Pick 218: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

The Dirty Birds have their two starting safeties in Jessie Bates III and Jordan Fuller but lack depth. Jaylen Reed would combine with the other seventh-round pick, DeMarcco Hellams, to round out the safety position.

Round 7, Pick 242: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

When you play alongside Travis Hunter, you are bound to be in the shadows. Jimmy Horn Jr. brings speed and depth on offense and special teams to the Atlanta Falcons.