Tyreek Hill's injury should push the Falcons into the arms of another FA receiver

Tyreek Hill has been heavily linked to the Atlanta Falcons because of his previous experience with Tua Tagovailoa.

Unfortunately, things took a turn when he announced that he has no power in his leg. For an unsigned athlete to say that, you know things aren't good. And he kind of needs his legs with his special skillset.

So, the wide receiver-needy Falcons need to turn their attention to a low-floor veteran who can still produce in big spots.

Keenan Allen needs to be the target to fix the Falcons WR problem

We know the Falcons have a special No. 1 in Drake London. After that, there is no certainty. Jahan Dotson hasn't been a consistent player, and Olamide Zaccheaus is coming off a middling season.

Even if you have confidence in those three, odds say that one of them will go down with an injury, putting them back in the 2025 nightmare.

Keenan Allen should be targeted as a know-what-you-get receiver for Kevin Stefanski. No one will argue that he is a 1,000-yard receiver at this point, but all you need is an extra 400 yards and a handful of touchdowns in the unit.

He knows how to get open and move the sticks. He is a crafty veteran who can be a go-to for Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. Essentially, he can be a tight-end-type threat.

He also opens up the versatility of the rest of the crew. Allen plays the slot, giving London more opportunities out wide. He allows Kyle Pitts to play vertically, rather than being a security blanket.

As nice as it would be to add Hill's speed, things don't sound good with his health. He sustained a gruesome leg injury on the sideline less than a year ago, and who knows how long it will take him to get the power back in his leg.

Allen should also be cheaper. The Dirty Birds have enough money to pay anyone handsomely, but there are also needs along the defensive line. With plenty of options on the open market, Ian Cunningham can add Allen and a defender for the price of Hill.

Quietly, Allen had a strong season in his return to Los Angeles. He caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns.

The 34-year-old is a presence that no other free agent can provide. You know what you are getting, what his role will be, and the impact off the field he can have on this young offensive unit.