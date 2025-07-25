2 unheralded UDFAs make Falcons' training camp roster projection

The Atlanta Falcons have significantly upgraded their roster this offseason, specifically on defense.

Their 2025 draft class has been the driving force in that, and four out of the five picks will be asked to handle a significant role.

But there are also a couple of names that you should keep an eye on. In this roster projection, they both make the roster, one on each side of the ball

Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster projection entering training camp: Offense

Quarterback (2):

Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins

Running back (3):

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Jashaun Corbin

Wide receiver (6):

Drake London

Darnell Mooney

Ray-Ray McCloud III

KhaDarel Hodge

Jamal Agnew

Nick Nash (R)

Tight end (4):

Kyle Pitts

Charlie Woerner

Teagan Quitoriano

Feleipe Franks

Offensive tackle (4):

Jake Matthews

Kaleb McGary

Storm Norton

Jack Nelson (R)

Interior offensive line (5):

Chris Lindstrom

Matthew Bergeron

Ryan Neuzil

Kyle Hinton

Jovaughn Gwyn

Will the Falcons keep three quarterbacks to keep their Kirk Cousins trade possibilities open? That is an interesting question, but here they look to stash the potential future backup on the practice squad, rather than waste a spot on a player who won't play (barring a disaster).

Jashaun Corbin's speed and versatility, coming from the UFL, could be a potential weapon behind the two great weapons.

One interesting storyline is the wide receiver depth. Behind KhaDarel Hodge, there will likely be two spots for three players: Jamal Agnew, Nick Nash, and Casey Washington.

Yes, Feleipe Franks makes the roster... For his special teams prowess.

Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster projection entering training camp: Defense

Defensive line (6):

Ruke Orhorhoro

David Onyemata

Morgan Fox

Zach Harrison

Brandon Dorlus

Ta'Quon Graham

Edge rusher (5):

Leonard Floyd

Jalon Walker (R)

James Pearce Jr. (R)

Arnold Ebiketie

Bralen Trice

Linebacker (4):

Kaden Elliss

Divine Deablo

Troy Andersen

JD Bertrand

Cornerback (7):

A.J. Terrell Jr.

Mike Hughes

Dee Alford

Clark Phillips III

Billy Bowman Jr. (R)

Mike Ford Jr.

Cobee Bryant (R)

Safety (4):

Jessie Bates III

Jordan Fuller

Xavier Watts

DeMarcco Hellams

There aren't any surprises at defensive line, edge rusher, and linebacker. We might see Kentavius Street boot Ta'Quon Graham, or possibly keep both, but that will be determined in the preseason.

Cornerback is a hard position to figure out for this team. They have plenty of slot options, but their outside depth is suspect. Along with the players listed, keep an eye on Natrone Brooks and Kevin King.

Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster projection entering training camp: Special teams

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Punter: Bradley Pinion

Long snapper: Liam McCullough

Younghoe Koo beats out Lenny Krieg, and that is about it...

More Falcons news: