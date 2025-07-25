2 unheralded UDFAs make Falcons' training camp roster projection

The Atlanta Falcons have significantly upgraded their roster this offseason, specifically on defense.
Their 2025 draft class has been the driving force in that, and four out of the five picks will be asked to handle a significant role.
But there are also a couple of names that you should keep an eye on. In this roster projection, they both make the roster, one on each side of the ball
Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster projection entering training camp: Offense
Quarterback (2):
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Kirk Cousins
Running back (3):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Jashaun Corbin
Wide receiver (6):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Jamal Agnew
- Nick Nash (R)
Tight end (4):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Teagan Quitoriano
- Feleipe Franks
Offensive tackle (4):
- Jake Matthews
- Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
- Jack Nelson (R)
Interior offensive line (5):
- Chris Lindstrom
- Matthew Bergeron
- Ryan Neuzil
- Kyle Hinton
- Jovaughn Gwyn
Will the Falcons keep three quarterbacks to keep their Kirk Cousins trade possibilities open? That is an interesting question, but here they look to stash the potential future backup on the practice squad, rather than waste a spot on a player who won't play (barring a disaster).
Jashaun Corbin's speed and versatility, coming from the UFL, could be a potential weapon behind the two great weapons.
One interesting storyline is the wide receiver depth. Behind KhaDarel Hodge, there will likely be two spots for three players: Jamal Agnew, Nick Nash, and Casey Washington.
Yes, Feleipe Franks makes the roster... For his special teams prowess.
Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster projection entering training camp: Defense
Defensive line (6):
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- David Onyemata
- Morgan Fox
- Zach Harrison
- Brandon Dorlus
- Ta'Quon Graham
Edge rusher (5):
- Leonard Floyd
- Jalon Walker (R)
- James Pearce Jr. (R)
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Bralen Trice
Linebacker (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Divine Deablo
- Troy Andersen
- JD Bertrand
Cornerback (7):
- A.J. Terrell Jr.
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Clark Phillips III
- Billy Bowman Jr. (R)
- Mike Ford Jr.
- Cobee Bryant (R)
Safety (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- Jordan Fuller
- Xavier Watts
- DeMarcco Hellams
There aren't any surprises at defensive line, edge rusher, and linebacker. We might see Kentavius Street boot Ta'Quon Graham, or possibly keep both, but that will be determined in the preseason.
Cornerback is a hard position to figure out for this team. They have plenty of slot options, but their outside depth is suspect. Along with the players listed, keep an eye on Natrone Brooks and Kevin King.
Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster projection entering training camp: Special teams
- Kicker: Younghoe Koo
- Punter: Bradley Pinion
- Long snapper: Liam McCullough
Younghoe Koo beats out Lenny Krieg, and that is about it...