The Atlanta Falcons entered 2025 with high hopes that their rushing attack would be the backbone of a balanced offense. Bijan Robinson, coming off a 1,400 yard season, looked ready to establish himself as one of the league’s true stars.

But in Week 1, none of that materialized. Instead, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski labeled Atlanta’s run game one of the biggest losers of the opening weekend, and it’s hard to argue.

The Falcons' run game looked far from impressive

Robinson still found ways to impact the game, just not the way Atlanta probably drew it up. He hauled in six passes for 100 yards as he reminded everyone why he's such a transcendent talent.

But when it came to running the ball, Robinson finished with just 24 yards on 12 carries, with his longest run going for six yards. Even as a whole, the Falcons averaged only 2.5 yards per carry.

And it wasn’t only Robinson who was bottled up. Tyler Allgeier, one of the league’s best RB2 options, couldn’t get going either. He tallied 10 carries for just 24 yards (2.4 YPC), never able to deliver the downhill punch that usually complements Robinson’s explosiveness.

The lack of production was unexpected, especially after all the preseason hype surrounding Robinson and the expectation that Atlanta’s ground attack would carry the load. Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley recently declared himself “the best in the NFL,” but when it came to pure ability, he pointed to the Texas product.

“Do I think I’m the most talented one right now? I don’t. Bijan [Robinson] is the most talented," he told Bleacher Report's Mike Chiari. "Puts it all together.”

That kind of praise carries weight coming from the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, but it also raises expectations. If Robinson is the NFL’s most talented back, the Falcons need to give him a platform to prove it on the ground, not just as a pass-catcher.

For now, the lack of a run game leaves Penix in a tough spot. He handled himself well, but no second-year quarterback should be asked to shoulder an offense without consistent support. Atlanta built its roster to win through balance, not to become one-dimensional by Week 1.

It’s only one game, but the Falcons must rediscover their identity quickly. Robinson doesn’t need 25 carries a week, but he does need lanes, efficiency, and the ability to keep defenses honest.

Otherwise, Atlanta risks wasting the advantage of having the league’s most talented back and putting too much pressure on a young quarterback to carry the load.

