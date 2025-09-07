There’s a reason Bijan Robinson was one of the first names off the board in your fantasy football draft. The Atlanta Falcons superstar running back wasted no time reminding fantasy owners exactly what he’s capable of in Week 1.

The Buccaneers’ pass defense is their kryptonite, and he and Michael Penix Jr wasted no time exposing that. After the Dirty Birds’ new QB1 connected with Robinson for a 10-yard gain on the first play of the drive, it was two plays later where their connection really shined.

At midfield, Penix found the Pro Bowler on a flat route that he managed to take 50 yards to the house for Atlanta’s first score of the season. It was a beautiful start to 2025, and a testament to just how dangerous Robinson is —both as a runner and a receiver.

Bijan Robinson’s long receiving touchdown has Falcons fans buzzing

For a team that desperately needed to set the tone in their home stadium early on, it’s exactly what fans wanted to see. Zac Robinson didn’t dial up any deep shots just yet, but the score was the exact result he and Raheem Morris were hoping to see. And was the play that ignited the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson’s elusiveness is among the best in football, and it’s why he’s already in the conversation for the NFL’s top back. His name has come up with Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Jahmyr Gibbs when discussing the league’s best RBs—and the hype is justified.

A lot of attention this offseason went to Drake London and a potential Kyle Pitts breakout season, but people were forgetting just how dangerous the former Texas standout can be. He logged 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago and looks primed to pick up right where he left off.

Moreover, Robinson logged 61 receptions in Year 2, and has already matched the amount of receiving touchdowns he recorded in 2024. While the Buccaneers have been stout against the run, it was his ability to turn a short gain into a long one that makes him the ultimate weapon.

With Darnell Mooney inactive, it’s almost like the 23-year-old is serving as the WR2 behind London. And a young quarterback like Penix, the most valuable thing you can provide him is an elite security blanket, and one with Bijan’s skill set is as good as it gets.

