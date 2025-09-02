The Atlanta Falcons enter the upcoming NFL campaign as one of the more confusing teams. On one hand, there's plenty of intriguing talent on this roster, but on the other, there are plenty of outstanding questions. We'll get answers in some way, whether good or bad -- or weird.

Atlanta's range of outcomes is wider than most clubs. How shocking would it be if they dethroned the four-time defending AFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for divisional supremacy? Conversely, is the idea of the Falcons finishing 6-11 or 5-12 and going below their 7.5 expected win total (h/t DraftKings Sportsbook) far-fetched?

A lot can go right for the Falcons this season, though just as much can go wrong. Either way, things might get spooky in Atlanta, especially if the three predictions below prove true.

3 of the weirdest Falcons predictions for the 2025 NFL season

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. combine for 20+ sacks

Spending the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 draft on Walker was a clear message to the Dirty Birds. The Falcons signaled that they understand it's time to address the pass rush struggles that have plagued them for years. Then, Atlanta moved heaven and earth to climb back into Round 1 and snag Pearce, confirming that general manager Terry Fontenot isn't messing around.

Fortunately for Fontenot and the Falcons, their aggressiveness figures to pay immediate dividends. Pearce and Walker will both play sizable roles for this squad as rookies out of sheer necessity, which should bode well for the Falcons. Both newcomers have the talent and upside to be difference-makers from Day 1, and they will to the tune of at least 20 combined sacks.

Pearce has the speed, explosiveness, and power to be disruptive on the outside. ESPN's Louis Riddick even went as far as saying he'll pace the league in sacks in his first season as a pro. Meanwhile, Walker is a versatile chess piece who can shift around the front seven and flourish in creative blitz packages at linebacker or edge.

Kirk Cousins gets traded to the Indianapolis Colts

Cousins getting dealt at this point in the offseason feels unlikely, barring an out-of-the-blue quarterback injury. However, recent intel from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the four-time Pro Bowler is "finally healthy again and has impressed in training camp." In other words, the Falcons are telling everyone he's ready to contribute elsewhere if needed, and the Indianapolis Colts fall in that bucket.

Yes, the Colts named ex-New York Giants flameout Daniel Jones their starting passer over another disappointing first-round signal-caller, Anthony Richardson. Nonetheless, this hardly feels like a resolved situation. It's only a matter of time before the former gets benched. But is Indianapolis comfortable turning to the latter, or has that bridge been burned once and for all?

Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, has publicly spoken about his waning trust in Indy's front office to do right by the 2023 No. 4 selection. If the situation escalates, can the Colts trust sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard, an uber-raw passer, to be Jones' backup? If the Falcons are willing to eat a solid chunk of Cousins' lucrative contract, these franchises are trade compatible.

Kyle Pitts returns to relevance, catches 10+ TDs

Stop us if you've heard this before: Pitts will bounce back this season. The Florida product was widely considered a generational prospect, so the Falcons made him the highest tight end ever taken. That decision has aged poorly since his historic performance as a rookie, to say the least.

But this time, it counts, especially with Pitts entering the final year of his rookie deal. He must show the Falcons (or any organization) why they should invest in him long term. His opportunities are running out, yet the stars are aligning for a massive bounce-back effort.

Pitts being financially motivated is only the tip of the iceberg. He could also be stepping into a large role for a Falcons passing attack bereft of options beyond star wide receiver Drake London. Veteran speedster Darnell Mooney hasn't practiced since hurting his shoulder early in training camp, and head coach Raheem Morris' vague update foreshadows an extended absence. Moreover, Atlanta gunslinger Michael Penix Jr. has gone out of his way to build a connection with and hype up the seam-stretcher.