What is the fate of these 3 Atlanta Falcons veteran stars?

3. What is the fate of Falcons DT Grady Jarrett?

The elephant in the room... What are the Falcons going to do with their franchise legend, Grady Jarrett?

Jarrett's best years are behind him but he is still a great player and the long-time leader of the defense. In a world where only on-field play mattered, Grady would have to either take a pay cut or be released, unfortunately.

The Falcons have been preparing for life after Grady. They drafted two linemen last season and have other bodies who have been productive.

Jarrett's $20.4M cap hit would be the fifth highest on the team in 2025. Releasing him post-June 1 would save $16.3M and leave $4.1M in dead cap.

Honestly, Grady's fate may come down to his willingness to take a pay cut. If he doesn't, then his release is likely with a re-signing being a possibility.

Fate: Falcons release Grady Jarrett, possibly re-sign later