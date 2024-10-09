Where does Kirk Cousins rank in season stat leaders for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins hoping they would get production like they did last Thursday. The veteran quarterback had a breakout game throwing for over 500 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime win.
That massive game helped Cousins leap many quarterbacks in the statistic leaderboards through five games. Let's look at where he ranks in all major quarterback statistics in 2024.
Kirk Cousins statistical rankings through five games
- Passing yards: 5th (1,373)
- Completions: 5th (119)
- Completion %: 15th (67.2%) (minimum 50 completions)
- Passing TDs: T-5th (8)
- Interceptions: T-2nd most (5)
- QB Rating: 14th (93.7)
- 20+ yard comp.: T-3rd (16)
- 40+ yard comp.: T-6th (3)
What sticks out most is the number of explosive completions. This Falcons offense wasn't able to generate any big plays through the air last season. Kirk Cousins was brought in to change that, and he has.
His passing yards are only bested by Geno Smith, Dak Prescott, C.J. Stroud, and Brock Purdy. Those are some good names and he is just finding his groove in this offense. Something tells me he will only climb the leaderboards over the next few weeks.
Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Lamar Jackson are the only names with more passing touchdowns. That is what this team was looking for going into this season, now it is time to get the run game going—Atlanta only has one rush touchdown on the year.
And, as previously mentioned, the number of 20-plus and 40-plus yard completions is great to see. This offense has the playmakers to make explosive plays so seeing it come to fruition is perfect.
Hopefully, this passing offense will only get better. Cousins is still trying to get his confidence back which should terrify the rest of the league.