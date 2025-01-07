Why Falcons should play hardball with Kirk Cousins by not releasing him

One day into the Atlanta Falcons offseason and a bombshell already dropped. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, who has previously had close ties to the franchise, the Falcons aren't willing to let Kirk Cousins walk for nothing. Instead, they will look to trade him.

Falcons plan for Michael Penix Jr. to be their starting QB in 2025 & ideally for 10+ years. He’s showed plenty of poise & playmaking.



This rivals what Adam Schefter said a few weeks ago that the team would release him before March's bonus.

However, it might be smart for the front office to play the long game. They have already dug themselves a massive hole and getting something in return for him is worth it, even if it means going into the season with him on the roster.

Falcons need to get something out of Kirk Cousins no matter how long it takes

Kirk Cousins will kill the Atlanta Falcons salary cap one way or another, there is no way to get out of that. The question is, do you want to bite the bullet early or risk paying more to potentially get something in return?

It is clear the veteran will no longer start for the franchise so those are the two options.

What you have to decide is whether a team will bite if you prove that you won't let him walk for free. There is certainly reason to believe so.

Think about it, injuries at the quarterback position happen every year. Teams will get desperate enough to make a big move to acquire a stop-gap starter. Not to mention, there will also be teams who don't land their preferred prospect in April's draft.

Needless to say, someone will be looking for a quarterback come summer time and Cousins could be the hottest name available.

However, it wouldn't be as simple as finding a team and agreeing to a deal; Cousins has a no-trade clause meaning he has the final say on where he is willing to end up. But if he is desperate to start then he may not have much of a choice.

Then you have the financials, the Falcons will have to agree to pay a large portion of his contract. It will become a balancing act between money and draft compensation—it would essentially be purchasing a draft pick(s).

To get something in return for the biggest mistake you have made in a while is worth it. The Falcons need to wait for a team to get desperate enough to pursue Kirk Cousins.