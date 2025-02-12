Why the Atlanta Falcons won't cut Younghoe Koo in the 2025 offseason

The Atlanta Falcons will be closely evaluating each of their veteran players with how limited their cap space is this offseason. Established players shouldn't feel safe if their 2024 season wasn't productive. One name already being looked at as a possible roster cut is Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo. Considering Koo's struggles to end the 2024 season this makes a level of sense.

However, the Falcons aren't going to cut the kicker based on how they managed the end of the season. Koo would open up little cap space as well with $3 million in space opening if Atlanta opted to cut the veteran. A move they won't make when you look at how the team managed Koo's struggles and injury at the end of the season.

The Atlanta Falcons won't make the mistake of cutting Younghoe Koo in the 2025 offseason

One bad season is not enough reason to give up on an established kicker who was producing at an elite rate. Before this season Koo's percentage made him a top-five kicker not only among active kickers but in league history. Even after a very rough 2024 season, Koo is still in the top 15 all-time in percentage.

Atlanta cannot afford to let this potential walk away until they are completely sure Koo is no longer a starting option. The cap space they could save isn't worth giving up on Koo too soon. Give the kicker one more season to see if it was simply an injury or if the issues were deeper.

Cutting Koo doesn't open up enough space to make a noteworthy move and only creates a new roster problem you must solve. Atlanta saw how difficult it can be to find a kicker when they had to replace Koo. Keeping the veteran and allowing him grace for one bad season is the right move for a franchise whose complete focus needs to be on rebuilding the defense.