Winners, losers, and surprises from the Falcons 53-man roster

The Atlanta Falcons trimmed their roster down to 53 players, but in true Falcons fashion, they didn’t make it simple.

Between surprise cuts, tough injury decisions, and an unconventional defensive line setup, this roster reveal left fans with plenty to debate.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners, losers, and surprises from Atlanta’s final roster.

Winners

Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins

The Falcons decided to keep just two quarterbacks, cutting Easton Stick. That move shows complete confidence in rookie starter Michael Penix Jr. and veteran backup Kirk Cousins.

Casey Washington & David Sills V

Wide receiver was one of the most competitive battles, and both Casey Washington and David Sills V earned their way onto the roster. Washington has been trending upward all camp, stepping in for Darnell Mooney and showing real potential. Sills, meanwhile, fought through bubble status to impress late and secure a spot. For a guy who hasn’t caught a regular-season pass since 2022, this is a major win.

LaCale London

Few expected LaCale London to beat out veteran Morgan Fox, but that’s exactly what happened. London’s preseason performance and steady play gave him the edge, turning him from a bubble guy into a lock. With Ta’Quon Graham on IR, London will have a real chance to prove himself in the rotation.

Billy Bowman Jr.

The rookie cornerback quietly climbed the depth chart all summer and now looks set to handle significant nickel responsibilities. Beating out veterans like Dee Alford and Mike Ford for snaps is no small feat, so this feels like it could be the start of a long-term role for him in Atlanta’s secondary.

Losers

Morgan Fox

The most shocking cut of roster day. Fox signed a two-year deal in March, came in with over 120 career games played, and was supposed to provide veteran leadership on the defensive line. Instead, he’s out of a job before Week 1.

Jordan Fuller

Many assumed the former Rams safety would stick around as a reliable veteran alongside Jessie Bates. Instead, Fuller was cut in favor of rookie Xavier Watts. It’s a bold move that puts pressure on Watts to step up immediately.

Surprises

The Defensive Line Numbers

The Falcons kept just five interior defensive linemen (David Onyemata, Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Zach Harrison) while holding onto six edge rushers. Expect practice squad elevations or even another signing before Week 1.

Only Two Quarterbacks

Keeping just Penix and Cousins is risky, especially with Cousins recovering from his Achilles injury last year. Easton Stick looked steady enough to warrant a third spot, but Atlanta opted against it.

Jamal Agnew’s Role

Agnew not only secured a roster spot despite injury concerns, but he’ll handle both kick and punt return duties. His impact could be bigger than fans realize.

Nothing is certain, so expect further changes to come as the Falcons strive to emerge from obscurity and re-enter the playoff picture this season.

More Falcons news and analysis: