Falcons final 53-man roster leaves everyone with one massive question

Not often do you see an NFL team keep more edge rushers than defensive linemen, but that is the case for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons.

Partially due to an injury to Ta'Quon Graham, the Falcons only kept five interior linemen: David Onyemata, Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Zach Harrison.

Meanwhile, they kept six edge rushers: Arnold Ebiketie, Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Bralen Trice, and DeAngelo Malone.

This becomes even more stunning when you consider the versatility of two of these players and how they want to have mass rotations along the line.

Falcons roster construction makes us question their past claims

Nate Ollie, the Falcons' new defensive line coach, has preached how he wants hockey-style changes on his defensive line. He went as far as to say he doesn't want hist guys playing more than three or four snaps in a row.

So, how are you going to do that with only five interior linemen?

You also have to consider that he wants Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus playing on the edge more often than they have in the past (which is a great idea). It is kind of hard to have these constant rotations when there are only three full-time interior linemen on the final roster.

Maybe the Falcons anticipate adding to the position, or utilizing their practice squad elevations.

Nevertheless, it is crazy to think a team that doesn't want its defensive linemen playing five snaps in a row would only keep five guys on the final roster.

This is far from what they did last year when they kept nine; that number felt more fitting for this year's team.

More Falcons news and analysis: