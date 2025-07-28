Younghoe Koo finds himself in hot water after Falcons' underrated signing shines

There is no doubt that the Atlanta Falcons won't hesitate to move on from Younghoe Koo if they feel it would help the team.

They signed German-born kicker Lenny Krieg after a strong showing in front of scouts. He has brought competition to Koo after his worst professional season.

The Falcons cannot afford to struggle at the kicker position, which is why they will roll with the guy who puts up the better training camp and preseason numbers. And early signs point to the underdog.

Lenny Krieg outperforms Younghoe Koo early in training camp

Training camp will give the coaching staff an early look at who their starting kicker will be for the 2025 season. But preseason is where the job will be won.

Nevertheless, we can only work with what we have, and all we have thus far is Krieg slightly outperforming Koo.

-Lenny Krieg made a hell of a first impression as we finally got some kicking action. Krieg went 5-5, including two 50+ yard hits with a long of 56. Those kicks were boomed in as well.



-Younghoe Koo went 4-5 with his lone miss being from 48 yards. (5/9). — Adnan Ikic (@SayWhichWay) July 27, 2025

While one missed kick this early on isn't won't decide the job, the fact that Koo missed what should be a routine 48-yarder is concerning for him.

That is also the distance he struggled from the most last season, going 7 for 11 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards.

Meanwhile, Krieg was booming the football through the uprights. It was even said his long would've been good from well over 60 yards.

As we discussed in the previous article, this is one of the best 1v1 competitions in training camp. There aren't many positions in football that you can compare apples to apples, but kicker is one of them.

When looking ahead to final cuts, the front office won't feel great about letting either of these guys go. Perhaps they could sneak one onto the practice squad (more likely that Krieg could slip through), but if both perform, then a team will gladly take whoever is released.

In some ways, you just hope that one guy clearly outperforms the other to make the decision easy.

