This Falcons veteran is entering training camp with his job on the line

Who would've thought a year ago that we would be talking about Younghoe Koo losing his job, but here we are.

Koo struggled mightily before landing on injured reserve to finish his season. The Atlanta Falcons were so concerned at his struggles that they aggressively signed German-born kicker Lenny Krieg.

As we approach training camp, Younghoe Koo will be under the microscope as he fights for his job.

Atlanta Falcons will won't reminisce when deciding their starting kicker

The Atlanta Falcons know they can't have a repeat performance at the kicker position in 2025.

Last year was an utter disaster putting the ball through the uprights, and Koo was the main culprit, missing nine in 14 games.

Then came the noodle-legged Riley Patterson, who missed a season-saving kick against the Commanders. The "attempt" landed so short that it left everyone rubbing their eyes, thinking they saw something wrong.

Needless to say, something needed to change this offseason, and it did as they brought in Lenny Krieg, who impressed NFL scouts during a workout.

He came from the European Football League, where he converted 84.6% of his attempts for 99 points. He did struggle in his most recent season, missing five in 16 attempts.

We don't know what Krieg's future is, but one thing is for sure: if he performs, the Falcons won't hesitate to rock with him.

At such an apples-to-apples position, there won't be much debate if one outperforms the other. The Falcons are in no spot to hope Koo returns to his former self.

That said, I do think Koo's injury contributed to his rough season. If he can stay healthy, then we could see him return to Pro Bowl form.

Something else that could factor in his age, Koo and Krieg will turn 31 and 23, respectively, at the beginning of August.

Overall, this might be the most interesting position battle to watch. On one side, you have the veteran kicker who has been a fan favorite, while on the other side, you have a guy trying to get his NFL career started.

