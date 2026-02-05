Zac Robinson just poached another ex-Falcons assistant for Bucs' offensive staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just hired the Atlanta Falcons' 2024 pass game specialist, Chandler Whitmer, to Zac Robinson's staff. While Matt Ryan and Kevin Stefanski are building a fantastic coaching staff to begin a new regime in Atlanta, they're watching Robinson reheat their leftovers.

In his lone season in Atlanta, the Falcons averaged 239 passing yards per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. Robinson was recently hired to be the OC of the Bucs, and it's clear Whitmer impressed Robinson enough to join his staff in Tampa Bay, especially if he's working closely with Baker Mayfield.

The former college quarterback moved on after the 2024 season to become the quarterbacks coach/co-OC for the Indiana Hoosiers. Their victory in the national championship and Fernando Mendoza's Heisman Trophy campaign are the highlights of Whitmer's coaching resume to date.

Before his time in Atlanta, Whitmer spent years at Ohio State, Clemson, and with the Los Angeles Chargers in various capacities. He worked closely with the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Justin Herbert. He also helped Michael Penix Jr. go from a backup QB to a starter in late 2024.

Ex-Falcons assistant Chandler Whitmer is following Zac Robinson to Tampa Bay

Throughout his tenure as a coach, one thing has remained steadfast: his offenses succeed. Not only did he aid two elite college teams to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons to begin his coaching career, but he has also been a part of three separate top 10 NFL offenses.

From 2021-2022, the Chargers ranked third in passing yards per game, in part due to Whitmer's work with Herbert. It's clear Robinson brought him to Tampa Bay, because he trusts him and the Falcons missed their shot at a reunion.

To fill the QB coach role for 2026, the Falcons hired Alex Van Pelt, who is following Stefanski from his tenure in Cleveland. Van Pelt spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator and QB coach, but was fired following the Browns' embarrassing 2023 playoff exit.

He most recently spent a season with the Los Angeles Rams as a senior offensive assistant under Sean McVay. The former long-time Bills backup quarterback certainly has more experience than Whitmer, but lacks the recent prestige despite having coached Aaron Rodgers and Drake Maye.

If Ryan wants to recreate the magic of the Falcons' 2016 coaching staff, hiring Whitmer was the right move. Regardless, the Falcons will face the young mind twice in the regular season while they're betting experience will set Penix on the right path.

If he works his magic once again and transforms Baker into an elite quarterback, the Falcons will certainly regret their decision to not bring him back this offseason.