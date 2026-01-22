Bucs' desperate Zac Robinson decision sparked a firestorm among Falcons fans

With Kevin Stefanski coming in, it was always inevitable that Zac Robinson would not be on the Atlanta Falcons' 2026 coaching staff. The offensive inconsistency drove fans up the wall, and Stefanski chose continuity, instead hiring ex-Cleveland assistant Tommy Rees to be Atlanta's new OC.

That meant Robinson was in need of work, and he didn't take long to find it. He interviewed for several high-profile jobs, but will now revel in the fallout of Baker Mayfield's social media beef with Stefanski, as he's officially turning heel and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their new play-caller.

Staying in the NFC South: Buccaneers are finalizing a deal to hire Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as their offensive coordinator, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Hljnyl9vGE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2026

I don't know how many people can watch the 2025 Falcons' offense and say sign me up, but for some reason that's what the Bucs are doing. Their offense has just as much talent as Atlanta's does, but after watching the 39-year-old waste all of that with your division rival, this is a perplexing hire.

For some reason, the Bucs think ex-Falcons' OC Zac Robinson will be the answer to their prayers (and he won't be)

Falcons fans are elated to finally be rid of the Robinson disaster, but it's even sweeter to know that it's now the Bucs who are dealing with it. Then again, knowing this team's luck, he'll turn around that Tampa Bay offense and will receive head coaching looks in 2027, but here's hoping this isn't the case.

Under Robinson's tutelage, the offense was a total nightmare. They were inconsistent beyond belief, especially in the red zone, and they had too much talent to be this dysfunctional. The unit improved considerably down the stretch, but it took Michael Penix Jr. getting hurt to get there.

With that said, Robinson runs a QB-friendly scheme and has past ties to Baker, so this could end up working out for them. He interviewed for their OC job when they hired Liam Coen in 2024, and was Baker's QB coach and passing game coordinator during his short stint with the Rams back in 2022.

Additionally, it's been reported that passing game coordinator TJ Yates and senior offensive Ken Zampese will follow Robinson to Tampa Bay, which gives Stefanski even more leeway to bring in his own guys on the staff.

For as cinematic Falcons-Bucs games will be in 2026, they just turned it up a notch. Mayfield already has a chip on his shoulder facing the head coach that traded him, but now Robinson also has a revenge game against his old team and the same coach who cast him aside.

Frankly, an OC who called an offense this vanilla yet still landed arguably a better job in the same division makes no sense. Mayfield loves to defy logic, but this is desperation nobody can defend.