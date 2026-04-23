1 Interior DL prospect for Falcons fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons will be in the market for an interior defensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Falcons have some solid talent for their defensive line with Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus and Da'Shawn Hand on the roster already.
They also just traded away Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith in order to get a guy who fits in better for the 1-technique nose tackle spot. The Falcons do also have LaCale London, Elijah Garcia, Ben Stille and the recently- signed Chris Williams for depth at the position.
Atlanta should look for a guy who can play either the 1-technique role or the 3-technique role to add more depth to the roster both on the pass rushing side and run stuffing side. They could use someone with more beef in the middle to help improve a run defense that ranked 25th in the NFL during the 2025 season by yards per carry.
And while the Falcons did have a team record 57 sacks in the 2025 season, they could still improve the pass rush there by adding more athleticism up front, which they'll look to accomplish at some point during the 2026 Draft.
Round 2: DL Christen Miller, Georgia
2025: 14 Games Played, 23 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, All-SEC First Team
2024: 12 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Pass Deflection
2023: 13 Games Played, 14 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack
2022: 4 Games Played
The Falcons jumping back into the Georgia Bulldogs well in back-to-back years would be welcome from the fan base, but it would also be a smart move. Christen Miller has the kind of personality that would be welcome into the locker room, and his talent up front shows a guy who has the ability to force double teams and create lanes for the Falcons speedy linebackers to get to the ball carrier. His frame is massive and would give Atlanta a true big body in the middle of the defense.
As a run defender, Miller has shown that he can shed blockers easily and get into the backfield. He fits in well with defensive line coach Nate Ollie's attacking front concepts and would benefit greatly from the hockey-style rotations that the Falcons run under Ollie and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Miller should also be impactful in the pass rush and his eating double teams should open up guys like Jalon Walker and Brandon Dorlus for more one-on-ones.
Round 3: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
2025: 12 Games Played, 18 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflections, Third-Team All-Big 12
2024: 13 Games Played, 24 Tackles, 4.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflections, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Academic All-Big 12
2023: 13 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 5 QB Hurries, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
2022: 12 Games Played, 8 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry
Domonique "Big Citrus" Orange has arguably the best nickname in the entire draft. It's one that is well deserved. He wasn't a big pass rusher in college, but he was a very talented run defender. He rarely started for the Cyclones though, because they tended to lead with pass rushers over run defenders throughout the game. But when he was in the game, he showed that he can collapse pockets and create havoc up front to help his linebackers have clear lanes to the backfield. Big Citrus is truly just a space eater, but the Falcons could benefit from having another one of those.
Round 4: DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
2025: 13 Games Played, 35 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections, Third-Team All-Big Ten, Woodley-Graham Award
2024: 11 Games Played, 29 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections
2023: 14 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, National Champion
2022: 13 Games Played, 13 Tackles
2021: 3 Games Played, 3 Tackles, Redshirted
Rayshaun Benny might be one of the better 3-technique run defenders in the draft. He's not known for his ability to get off of double teams, but has shown that he can slip into the gap and create tackles for loss. The problem here is that he doesn't provide a ton in the pass rush. He's also maxed out on his frame and won't be able to gain the weight he would need to get used more as a 1-technique. He doesn't fit well as a 0-technique either. Teams will see him as more of a square peg, round hole kind of guy, and that should cause him to slip.
Round 5: DL Zane Durant, Pennsylvania State
2025: 12 Games Played, 25 Tackles, 4.5 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 2 Pass Deflections, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
2024: 16 Games Played, 42 Tackles, 11.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
2023: 13 Games Played, 17 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Fumble Recovered, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
2022: 12 Games Played, 5 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sacks
Zane Durant might be smaller with short arms but he has exceptional quickness off the line and could compare well as a poor-man's Aaron Donald. He has insane abilities as a pass rusher and could be an asset there early in his career as he develops the rest of his game. He has shown that he can get off blocks in the run game, but still might get washed out by stronger NFL players until he gains some strength. While he has some value, these kinds of players do tend to slip to the middle of day three.
Round 6: DL Cameron Ball, Arkansas
2025: 11 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 4.5 Tackles for Loss, 6 QB Hurries, AFCA Good Works Team
2024: 13 Games Played, 47 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, SEC Academic Honor Roll
2023: 11 Games Played, 32 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 0.5 Sacks, 1 Fumble Forced
2022: 13 Games Played, 31 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Fumble Forced
2021: 2 Games Played, 1 Tackle, 1 QB Hurry, Redshirted
If the Falcons do want to get a true nose tackle that has the ability to rush the passer a bit while eating double teams, Cameron Ball could fit that role nicely. He's shown that ability to eat double teams. More than that, he's shown that he's the kind of guy that Arthur Blank would love off the field as both an academic stud and someone who cares about his community with his service actions. The Falcons would love a guy like Ball in the locker room and on the field.
Round 7: DL David Gusta, Kentucky
2025: 12 Games Played, 12 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 3 QB Hurries
2024: 12 Games Played, 21 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 6 QB Hurries, 3 Pass Deflections
2023: 11 Games Played, 30 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 0.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries
2022: 10 Games Played, 11 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2021: Redshirted
The seventh round is where upside plays are made. Gusta has prototypical size and frame for a 1-technique nose tackle, but he also has the ability to gain some weight and power in his frame. He's not the most productive guy either at Washington State or Kentucky, but he does impact games with his penetration abilities. Gusta may not fit a lot of NFL schemes, but he would be a welcome addition to Atlanta with his strength off the line, understanding of the offensive schemes going against him and a motor that just never quits going.
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