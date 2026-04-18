Final Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft will leave Falcons fans severely underwhelmed

It is like throwing darts with your eyes closed trying to figure out who the Atlanta Falcons will take with their first pick, which comes in the middle of the second round.

However, when has that ever stopped any analyst from taking a shot at being right? Never, and we are seeing that with the 2026 NFL Draft being late next week.

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. just, released his final two-round mock draft, in which he has the Falcons landing a position that has been overlooked despite their major struggles last season.

Falcons land Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter at pick 48 in Mel Kiper Jr.'s mock draft

As Kiper pointed out, Jeff Ulbrich's run defense ranked 25th in the league, giving up 4.6 yards per carry. He likes to deploy speedy linebackers at the second level, so having big bodies up front is a must.

Which is why Kiper's pick, Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, is a perfect fit; he was a monster in the run game for the Red Raiders' excellent defense. Standing at 6-foot-3, and 318 pounds, Hunter can replace David Onyemata, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency.

The prospect is hindered by a lack of athleticism, running a 5.18 40-yard dash, but his 6-foot-9 wingspan helped him produce 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 52 run stops in 14 games. Those are ridiculous stats that the Dirty Birds could use in the worst way possible.

The current depth chart doesn't have a player weighing over 305 pounds, and just two over 300 pounds. Last year, they relied heavily on the 310-pound Onyemata and still struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks, and adding a nose tackle is imperative after trading Ruke Orhorhoro away.

Obviously, drafting a run-stopping defensive tackle won't excite any fans, but it is a necessity. If you can't stop the run in this league, the opposition can sit on the ball, wear out the defense, and cruise to victory.

If a team is goes on a 70-yard touchdown drive, you would rather it come in a few plays, rather than the death by a thousand cuts. So, at least, stop the run, and be the team that controls the game with Bijan Robinson.

With the lack of picks this team has, they aren't exactly in a position to take the best available player; there are many positions that must be solidified. Watch for the Falcons to target a wide receiver, defensive lineman, or cornerback with their first pick.