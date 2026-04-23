1 Interior OL prospect for Falcons fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Offensive line is a key spot for the Atlanta Falcons to focus on during the 2026 NFL Draft. The contract situation at guard and center leaves just one starter under contract for 2027 and beyond in Chris Lindstrom.

The Falcons could use competition at center as well as a game-day competitor for the guard and center reserve role that a lot of teams use. There's also the potential that the Falcons could look into a highly athletic player and potentially move them to the tackle position.

Ryan Neuzil is the primary person the Falcons could look to replace on the starting offensive line in 2026 with his contract ending at the end of the season. Getting someone to challenge him throughout the year and replace him in 2027 is the proper thing for the team to do.

Matthew Bergeron is also entering the final year of his contract, but with the retirement of Kaleb McGary, the Falcons have more money to reinvest into the offensive line. That money should go to Bergeron, while the draft should help Atlanta find some long-term pieces on the offensive line.

1 IOL for Atlanta Falcons fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 2: OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

2025: 13 Games Started at Right Guard, 78.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 76.8 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team All-American, First-Team All-ACC, Brian Piccolo Award Winner,

2024: 13 Games Started at Right Guard, 77.8 PFF Pass Block Grade, 59.9 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team All-ACC

2023: 11 Games Started at Right Guard, 75.6 PFF Pass Block Grade, 55.4 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team All-Conference USA, Team Captain

2022: 10 Games Played at Left tackle, Left Guard and Right Guard, 6 Games Started at Right Guard, 50.3 PFF Pass Block Grade, 53.8 PFF Run Block Grade, Freshman All-Conference USA

Keylan Rutledge is extremely athletic at guard, ranking in the 95th percentile for his athleticism. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/ztDz6khXzf — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Keylan Rutledge is a nasty bowling ball at guard that could potentially project to either guard position or even be an interesting fit as a center. He's a highly intelligent run blocker with a nasty streak and is freakishly athletic for a guard. There's even a thought that he could potentially play right tackle in some schemes with how athletic he is and how good he is in pass protection. Rutledge's leadership is unmatched and he was a team captain as early as his sophomore season before he transferred to Georgia Tech from Middle Tennessee State. In Atlanta, he might fit in best as a center long-term.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 3: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

2025: 12 Games Started at Center, 79.6 PFF Pass Block Grade, 77.7 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team All-Big 12, William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist

2024: 13 Games Started at Center, 75.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 66.8 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-Team All-Big 12, Academic All-Big 12

2023: 5 Games Played at Center, 63.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 75.5 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team Academic All-Big 12

2022: 4 Games Played at Right Guard and Center, 0.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 49.9 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team Academic all-Big 12

2021: Redshirted

Sam Hecht ranked in the 77th percentile athletically among center prospects. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/z08Eh05Q6G — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

If the Falcons want a true center to bring in, there are few options better than Sam Hecht in the third round. The long-term Kansas State center is an above average athlete that has a great frame for the interior and would add some length to the run game with his ability to seal off second level blocks. He has short arms but makes up for it with coach's film level technique and is one of the most intelligent centers to come out this year when it comes to helping his line adjust to opposing stunts and twists.

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Round 4: C Logan Jones, Iowa

2025: 13 Games Started at Center, 90.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 73.0 PFF Run Block Grade, Rimington Trophy Winner, Outland Trophy Finalist, First Team All-American, Joe Moore Award, First-Team All-Big Ten, Duke Slater Golden Gavel Award, Team Captain, Iron Hawk Award, Hayden Fry Award

2024: 12 Games Started at Center, 77.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 82.3 PFF Run Block Grade, Honorable Mention All-American, First-Team All-Big Ten, Iron Hawk Award, Team Captain, Hayden Fry Award

2023: 13 Games Started at Center, 50.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 68.2 PFF Run Block Grade, Third-Team All-Big Ten, Hayden Fry Award

2022: 13 Games Started at Center, 51.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 68.6 PFF Run Block Grade, Next Man In Award

2021: 2 Games Played at Defensive Tackle

2020: Redshirted

Logan Jones surprised with his 96th percentile athleticism at the combine. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/tfXpdl5MMA — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Logan Jones is an exceptional athlete for an offensive lineman, but he's small for the position and has short arms. More than that, he's the unquestioned leader of the best line in college football for 2025. He's a bit older of a prospect, as he'll be 25 years old mid-season, but the Falcons could view him as a guy who starts for almost a decade despite being taken in the fourth round. Jones is very similar size-wise to Ryan Neuzil and has a comparable bowling ball shape.

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Round 5: OL Micah Morris, Georgia

2025: 14 Games Started at Left Guard, 83.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 67.2 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-Team All-SEC

2024: 11 Games Played at Left and Right Guard, 5 Games Started at Right Guard, 87.3 PFF Pass Block Grade, 63.7 PFF Run Block Grade

2023: 13 Games Played at Left Guard, 77.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 74.9 PFF Run Block Grade

2022: 5 Games Played at Left Tackle and Left Guard, 74.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 67.3 PFF Run Block Grade

2021: 2 Games Played at Left Tackle and Left Guard, 74.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 65.2 PFF Run Block Grade, Redshirted

Micah Morris ranked in the 99th percentile for all guards athletically. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/O14FgUjTcv — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Shifting gears back to the guard position, Micah Morris out of Georgia could be an interesting fit for the Falcons there. Despite being a larger individual at nearly 335 pounds, he's an excellent athlete and can pass block well with the best of them. Should the Falcons decide that Matthew Bergeron isn't a long-term solution at left guard, Morris could be the ideal developmental pick for the team and might even be a smart selection even as just a depth piece.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 6: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

2025: 14 Games Started at Center, 75.6 PFF Pass Block Grade, 60.0 PFF Run Block Grade, Third-Team All-SEC, Team Captain

2024: 13 Games Started at Center, 82.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 61.4 PFF Run Block Grade

2023: 15 Games Started at Center and Right Guard, 78.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 80.7 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team Freshman All-American, Second-Team All-Pac-12

2022: Redshirted

Parker Brailsford ranked in the 86th percentile athletically. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/ABPbkau7or — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Michael Penix Jr.'s center from the national title run that he was a part of could be available as a sixth-round pick in this draft. He's an undersized, but highly athletic player which is somewhat of a trend in this year's draft for the players that are available. Technically, he has some work to do, but Brailsford was looking like a potential day-two pick after his freshman season at Washington. The Falcons could look at him as a long-term developmental play, or could even see him steal a starting role in 2026.

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) sings 'Hurt So Good' with John Mellencamp on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 7: C Pat Coogan, Indiana

2025: 17 Games Started at Center, 84.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 75.3 PFF Run Block Grade, National Champion, Second-Team All-Big Ten, Rose Bowl Offensive MVP

2024: 14 Games Played at Center, 13 Games Started at Center, 78.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 69.0 PFF Run Block Grade

2023: 13 Games Started at Left Guard, 64.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 65.2 PFF Run Block Grade

2022: 1 Games Played at Center, N/A PFF Pass Block Grade, 58.5 PFF Run Block Grade

2021: Redshirted

Pat Coogan ranked in the 68th percentile athletically among centers. (graphic courtesy @MathBomb) pic.twitter.com/AHtP8xnVzv — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Pat Coogan shouldn't be available in the seventh round. He was a bit beat up at the combine after playing 17 games in the college season, and he may not have performed as well as he could have in his combine drills because of it. The Falcons could see the potential and experience that Coogan brings and see a guy who could start right away while also holding down the middle of an offensive line after his experience both at Indiana and Notre Dame.