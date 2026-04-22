1 OT prospect for Falcons fans to know in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons will have positions that they need to address, and when it comes to the offensive line, a long-term tackle or even two of them would be a genius move for the team.

Currently, the only tackles signed past the 2026 season are Jake Matthews, Michael Jerrell and Jack Nelson. Matthews will start at left tackle until he retires, but the other two are fringe end of the roster types who at minimum need long-term competition.

The Falcons could also look for competition for Jawaan Taylor to start at right tackle in the 2026 season with their pair of left-handed quarterbacks needing a blind side protector due to the retirement of long-time right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Having Bill Callahan running the offensive line makes it easier to draft someone who may not be perfect right away due to his ability to develop talent to work well, so Atlanta can draft any of the following tackles to breed competition on the OL.

1 OT for Atlanta Falcons fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 2: OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa

2025: 13 Games Started at Right Tackle, 77.3 PFF Pass Block Grade, 80.0 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team All-Big Ten, Joe Moore Award, Academic All-Big Ten, Hayden Fry Award, Team Captain

2024: 11 Games Started at Right Tackle, 76.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 90.2 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-Team All-Big Ten, Academic All-Big Ten, Hayden Fry Award

2023: 13 Games Started at Right Tackle, 74.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 65.1 PFF Run Block Grade, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Academic All-Big Ten, Deans List, Team Hustle Award

2022: 8 Games Played at Left and Right Guard, 1 Game Started at Right Guard, 25.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 48.4 PFF Run Block Grade, Academic All-Big Ten, Dean's List

2021: Redshirted, Dean's List

Gennings Dunker ranks in the 85th percentile athletically. (graphic courtesy @Mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/LZsMKKU1jg — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Gennings Dunker doesn't just have a great name or excellent look for an NFL offensive tackle, he has excellent run blocking abilities and would instantly be an upgrade there. With an uptick in play-action concepts under Kevin Stefanski in 2026, having a guy who might be a better run blocker than pass blocker isn't a bad plan. Dunker has a wrestling background and knows how to use his leverage, but he needs to tap into that background more with his pass blocking.

His technique there and speed helping set key blocks on the edge need a lot of improvement. During his rookie year, he might only be a swing tackle or sixth offensive lineman, but Callahan should be able to help him improve as a pass blocker. Athletically, Dunker ranks high and could end up playing either guard or tackle in the NFL, but athleticism won't be why he doesn't play tackle. His nastiness and attitude are both positives for what Callahan would look for.

Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) celebrates after a first half touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Round 3: OT Austin Barber, Florida

2025: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle, 66.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 90.0 PFF Run Block Grade, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2024: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, 67.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 69.4 PFF Run Block Grade, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2023: 9 Games Started at Left Tackle, 70.6 PFF Pass Block Grade, 68.6 PFF Run Block Grade, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2022: 13 Games Played at Left and Right Tackle, 5 Games Started at Right Tackle, 76.8 PFF Pass Block Grade, 78.8 PFF Run Block Grade, Freshman All-American, SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2021: 1 Games Played at Right Tackle, 59.9 PFF Pass Block Grade, 59.7 PFF Run Block Grade, SEC First-Year Fall Academic Honor Roll

Austin Barber ranked in the 98th percentile athletically. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/4hqOohXV26 — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Normally, teams look to put their best offensive linemen at right guard and left tackle. For the Falcons with left handed quarterbacks on the roster, they would want those to be the right guard and right tackle. Austin Barber is someone who projects better in the NFL as a right tackle than a left tackle. He was more productive there for the Gators and showed more upside there. He has the left tackle athleticism, but he just moves better to the right side. As a run blocker, he is a good fit for the zone scheme and should end up being a starter sooner rather than later in the NFL.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Round 4: OT Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

2025: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle and Center, 96.8 PFF Pass Block Grade, 59.7 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team All-SEC, Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner

2024: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, 80.8 PFF Pass Block Grade, 68.0 PFF Run Block Grade

2023: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, 77.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 70.1 PFF Run Block Grade

2022: 11 Games Started at Left Tackle, 67.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 67.2 PFF Run Block Grade

2021: 4 Games Played at Left and Right Tackle, 18.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 76.0 PFF Run Block Grade

Trey Zuhn ranked in the 99th percentile athletically. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/QGwmNUdwj9 — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Trey Zuhn is an interesting fit for the Falcons in that he could play almost any position along the offensive line. He did play left tackle in college, but also played center in a few games as a senior. Zuhn can compete for time or develop into a competent tackle, but his best long-term fit might be as the guy to eventually replace Jake Matthews. As a fellow Texas A&M alum and First-Team All-Conference player, Matthews will be able to relate well with the former Aggie Zuhn. Zuhn also could be impactful as a sixth offensive lineman in goalline and short yardage sets instantly.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 5: OT Kage Casey, Boise State

2025: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, 80.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 75.8 PFF Run Block Grade, Honorable Mention All-American, First-Team All-Mountain West

2024: 14 Games Started at Left Tackle, 86.9 PFF Pass Block Grade, 76.4 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-team All-American, First-team All-Mountain West, Academic All-Mountain West

2023: 14 Games Started at Left Tackle, 46.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 74.2 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-team Freshman All-American, Second-team All-Mountain West

2022: 4 Games Played at Right Tackle, 78.8 PFF Pass Block Grade, 64.1 PFF Run Block Grade

Kage Casey out of Boise State RAS (courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/OIwgLmy3ZR — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) March 29, 2026

Day three guys tend to be at their best as developmental prospects, and Kage Casey is no exception to this. Casey may not be as athletic as the other offensive linemen in the draft, but he showed better technique and looked better in drills than he did in the common timed aspects at the combine. Casey may not see a ton of time as a rookie, but he could end up being a perfect fit for the Falcons with his built in pass blocking talent and potential as a run blocker.

Oregon’s Isaiah World, center, greats fellow players before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 6: OT Isaiah World, Oregon

2025: 15 Games Played at Left Tackle, 14 Games Started at Left Tackle, 62.8 PFF Pass Block Grade, 66.5 PFF Run Block Grade

2024: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, 82.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 61.3 PFF Run Block Grade

2023: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle, 60.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 59.3 PFF Run Block Grade

2022: 11 Games Played at Left and Right Tackle, 10 Games Started at Left and Right Tackle, 42.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 51.2 PFF Run Block Grade

2021: Redshirted

Isaiah World didn't qualify for any athletic ranking due to injury, but his frame is excellent. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/SnCWpl8qUE — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Isaiah World has excellent production as a four-year starter in the run game, but his pass protection is rough and needs a ton of improvement in his pass rushing technique. The Falcons would definitely view him as a prospect with some limitations, but if he can hit his upside, he could surprise and be a long-term starter up front for whoever drafts him. His frame is massive, and he has the length to keep defensive linemen at bay easily once he figures out proper technique. World is known to be a character guy who will work to reach his potential, but he'll have to show it in the NFL.

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) blocks against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Jackson Hamilton (17) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Round 7: OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

2025: 12 Games Started at Right Tackle, 79.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 61.9 PFF Run Block Grade

2024: 16 Games Started at Right Tackle, 72.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 78.1 PFF Run Block Grade

2023: 7 Games Played at Right Tackle, 37.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 83.6 PFF Run Block Grade

2022: Redshirted

Aamil Wagner ranked in the 76th percentile of tackle prospects athletically. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/f5B5kydaSV — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

With seventh round picks, taking long-term starters who were former team captains really helps with the depth, and that's what the Falcons would get with Aamil Wagner. Wagner played for a team that was in the national title game in 2025 and has shown that he can be a competent right tackle at the college level. The real question is whether he can translate his awkward movement abilities into starting caliber NFL abilities with proper coaching.