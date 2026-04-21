A familiar target for Michael Penix Jr. may suddenly be on the Falcons' draft radar

One week before the draft, the Atlanta Falcons quietly hosted a receiver who checks an unusual number of boxes for where this offense is headed.

Per Ian Rapoport, Atlanta used one of its final 30 visits on Alabama wideout Germie Bernard, and it wasn’t a random name at the end of the process. It was reportedly Bernard’s final visit before the draft. And even more importantly, he’s a receiver Michael Penix Jr. already knows very well.

Before Bernard became Alabama’s most reliable target the past two seasons, he was part of that loaded 2023 Washington offense that went on a national title run, catching passes from Penix in Washington Huskies football’s downfield attack.

The Atlanta Falcons' interest in Germie Bernard stands to benefit Michael Penix Jr.

Penix has thrown to a lot of talented receivers in his career. What separated Bernard in that room wasn’t highlight plays. It was trust.

Bernard was the route runner who was where he was supposed to be. The receiver who understood spacing and could keep the offense on schedule. He wasn't Rome Odunze. He offered something else entirely. Something this Falcons' offense has failed to give Penix over the years.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been open about what he values from wideouts: intelligence, alignment versatility, separation through route detail, and the ability to function across the middle of the field. Germie Bernard is a textbook example.

As Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report, Bernard is: “a smooth route runner with well-disguised breaks and clean footwork… capable of running a full route tree across all three levels.”

That shows up everywhere in his profile:

6’1”, 206 pounds with big hands

Lined up outside on over 60% of snaps but comfortable in the slot

One of the fastest three-cone times at the combine (6.71)

Only four drops on 232 career targets

Strong yards after catch numbers and broken tackles

Widely praised for his blocking and football IQ

Why Germie Bernard feels like a Falcons pick

The Falcons have done very well drafting Alabama receivers before, most notably Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Now, in his first draft running football operations, Matt Ryan may be staring at another Crimson Tide receiver who isn’t flashy but is universally described by scouts the same way: “Just a good football player.”

The Atlanta Falcons already know what Germie Bernard is on tape. They know Penix is comfortable with him. Now they know the person.

And if he’s still on the board when Atlanta is on the clock at No. 48, it would be far more surprising if the Falcons don’t consider calling a name Penix has trusted before.