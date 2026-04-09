3 tackle prospects Falcons should draft after Kaleb McGary's retirement

Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary shocked the NFL when he retired the day after the Falcons started offseason activities. This left the Falcons with a need at the position long-term that likely was going to be addressed already through the draft. The Falcons have options to work with in the 2026 draft with it being a very tackle heavy class despite no true blue chips at the top. Three guys stand out as potential options for Atlanta in the second round of the draft.

The Falcons moved quickly to replace McGary for the 2026 season with the signing of Jawaan Taylor—who was recently cut from the Chiefs. Jake Matthews will still start at left tackle while Taylor should start at right tackle.

The Falcons still have Storm Norton, Michael Jerrell and Jack Nelson as tackle depth as well. Adding a piece through the draft should be the move and has likely been the plan all along with the Falcons focusing a lot of resources towards the position in the pre-draft process, which should include interest in these players.

The offensive tackles the Atlanta Falcons should see as long-term Kaleb McGary replacements

Iowa RT Gennings Dunker

Gennings Dunker has the best offensive lineman name in the entire class. However, more than that, he's a former wrestler that worked his way into the starting lineup for one of the more esteemed college programs for offensive linemen. Dunker was thought to not have the athleticism to be a tackle at the next level. Combine testing shows that he's in-line with what pro tackles should have athletically, as he scored an 8.56 RAS and is in the 85th percentile of offensive tackles all-time.

His run blocking shows a nastiness that is apparent from the first snap through the last snap every game. He has a demeanor that says to come mess with him and has some Harvey Dahl dirtiness to his game. As a pass blocker, he needs to improve with his footwork and hand technique and tap into his wrestling background more to apply better leverage as a whole. That being said, working with a coach like Bill Callahan could have him performing much better at the NFL level than he did in college.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas A&M LT Trey Zuhn III

One offensive line theory that is pervasive among NFL teams is to take college-level left tackles and plug them in at the pro level at left tackle, one guard spot and right tackle. Trey Zuhn is an example of a guy who would be a fantastic fit for the right tackle position. His run blocking is technically proficient, but he needs a lot of work to keep it there versus the NFL level guys he'll be facing. He needs to imrpove versus speed and has the athleticism to do so.

However, his biggest benefit is as a pass blocker and leader up front. He held up extremely well versus NFL-caliber guys in the SEC in one-on-one situations off the edge at left tackle. For the Falcons, he'd be tasked with protecting the blind side of their left-handed quarterbacks as the right tackle. Zuhn would end up facing teams best rushers, and as a pass blocker, he has shown that he can do it.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State RT Max Iheanachor

The athletic darling of the draft has been Max Iheanachor. He's a former basketball player who has transitioned to football during his college days. His size at nearly 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds is ideal for a modern NFL right tackle. He has shown during his college days that he can be a more than competent pass protector and is a solid enough run blocker. But for a 22-year old coming out of the draft who hasn't played much football, he brings a good malleable ball of clay to work with.

Iheanachor's technical precision is going to take a lot of work and the Falcons might just be the perfect spot for him to learn for a year and work in as a sixth offensive lineman at times before seeing the field full time in 2027. Atlanta has a lot of options in this somewhat deep offensive line class, and hopefully, Iheanachor is there for the taking. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Sun Devil rise up the boards into the first round with how weak the other parts of the class are.