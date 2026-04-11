Falcons have perfect Kaleb McGary successor waiting in the wings in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are dealing with a mini-crisis at right tackle because of the sudden retirement of Kaleb McGary. We knew this situation could be a possibility because of his past comments, but hanging up his cleats just as Atlanta was bracing to have him back for training camp hurts.

Falcons fans were excited about the prospect of having their offensive line back to full strength in 2026, but they now have more questions than answers at right tackle. And it's not like this is inconsequential, as right tackle is the person protecting the blind side of their two left-handed QBs.

They signed Jawaan Taylor to take over at right tackle in the interim. but after the year he had in Kansas City in 2025, it's clear he's no long-term fix. So if the Dirty Birds are ready to invest in the trenches and replace him like they said, they should have one tackle prospect in their crosshairs.

The Atlanta Falcons must consider Gennings Dunker as their long-term RT

The 2026 tackle class is a pretty loaded position, especially near the top, so landing someone like Max Iheanachor or Blake Miller at 48 feels highly unlikely. Thankfully, there could still be one tackle at the top of fans' minds, and the mind the Falcons should have in mind is Iowa tackle Gennings Dunker.

Dunker mostly played right tackle during his time with the Hawkeyes, meaning there won't be a learning curve for him to replace McGary. Taylor is a penalty machine who struggles as a run blocker, so why not pick up a guy who was one of the best run-blocking tackles in the nation in Dunker?

Not only does the 22-year-old look the part of an elite linemen, he is one of the most pro-ready linemen in the 2026 Draft after spending the season as a mauler for Iowa's strong rushing attack. After an all-Big Ten First Team nomination, Dunker impressed with a strong showing the Senior Bowl.

His athletic profile is nothing special, yet was still able to record an 8.20 RAS. However, this isn't Dwayne Ledford's offensive line anymore, Bill Callahan is the new sheriff in town, and Dunker's massive 6-foot-5, 319-pound frame is a perfect fit for what Callahan is looking for at OT, especially since he has 34" arms.

The Falcons are looking to get more physical at the line of the scrimmage, and a good start in that area is adding bigger, more physical bodies in the trenches. He has the fluidity to generate movement, and Atlanta would not be forced to start him immediately unless Taylor struggles again.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dunker logged an 82,0 PFF grade in 2025, while his 90.0 PFF grade since 2024 is second among all OL. Odds are that Dunker will still be on the board when the Falcons are on the clock at 48, but perhaps they could trade down a bit and still draft him.

Regardless, if Ian Cunningham decides to wait on DT and WR, he can take the perfect McGary replacement in Dunker.