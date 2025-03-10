10 free agents to monitor for Atlanta Falcons entering free agency

The legal tampering period will start at noon on Monday. This is when you will start hearing about negotiations and deals, minus the signature on the dotted line. Wednesday is when players can put pen to paper to officially start their new journey with a new team.

The Atlanta Falcons, despite being over the cap, should be relatively active in free agency. There are plenty of moves they can make to clear up substantial money, much of which will be allocated to the defense.

Before negotiations start, here are some names you should expect the Falcons to be interested in.

10 free agents the Atlanta Falcons will pursue in free agency

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

The Falcons need to find a veteran quarterback to back up Michael Penix Jr. While we still don't know the future of Kirk Cousins, it is hard to imagine him actually being around once the season starts. Jimmy Garoppolo is the type of quarterback Zac Robinson likes and he spent last year in Sean McVay's system so learning the Falcons system wouldn't be an issue.

Jameis Winston, QB

After the debacle that Jameis Winston spearheaded to end the 2023 season, the idea of him later joining the Dirty Birds seemed impossible. However, the new coaching staff will see things differently, and with quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams previously working with Winston in New Orleans, this signing is entirely possible.

Chase Young, DE

If the Falcons are looking for a cheaper, high-potential signing, Chase Young is a great option. The former second-overall pick has been much better than his stats show. Assistant General Manager, Kyle Smith, was also with the Commanders when they drafted Young.

Marcus Davenport, DE

Marcus Davenport has been one of the most injury-prone players since entering the league. Taking a chance on the first-round pick could be worth it to Terry Fontenot, who helped draft him in New Orleans.

Khalil Mack, OLB

Khalil Mack's experience is exactly what the Falcons have needed for a long time. He is just two seasons removed from dominance and would instantly give the defense hope. Not to mention, he would be a heck of a mentor for the young guys.

Harold Landry, OLB

Recently released by the Titans, Harold Landry is still a great player who can offer the Falcons a lot in the pass rush department. He was a rumored trade target at points last year and, much like the next player, could be picked up in free agency instead.

Azeez Ojulari, OLB

Fans were clamoring for the Falcons to trade for Azeez Ojulari last season, and, by all accounts, the team was interested but the asking price was too high. Signing him in free agency would make the patience pay off, especially if they can get a hometown discount.

Isaiah Simmons, LB

Listing Isaiah Simmons as a linebacker is misleading; the former Clemson Tiger entered the league as one of the most physically gifted prospects we have seen. New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has already preached versatility which makes Simmons a potential free agent target.

D.J. Reed, CB

The Falcons have to sign a starting cornerback in free agency, at least. They have two starting jobs open at the position and they can't guarantee landing two starters in the draft -- especially if they target a first-round pass rusher. Ulbrich spent his past few seasons coaching D.J. Reed making him an obvious target.

Rasul Douglas, CB

Looking at an even more experienced cornerback, Rasul Douglas has a couple of ties to Falcons coaches -- most notably, Jerry Gray from their time in Green Bay. Having played in 120 games, you know exactly what you are getting with the Bills free agent.

Jordan Fuller, S

Before spending last season with the Panthers, Jordan Fuller had started 34 games for Raheem Morris while paired up in Los Angeles. He was a productive player who would help stabilize the small areas that Jessie Bates doesn't already, and he is still in his prime turning 27 years old on March 4.