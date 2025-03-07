Atlanta Falcons must avoid making this massive quarterback mistake

What is the most important non-starting position in the NFL? The backup quarterback.

Injuries are bound to happen and every team hopes it doesn't happen to them at the most important position. But if it does, having a solid backup can keep the season on the rails.

While it was a different situation, we saw it with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Kirk Cousins was playing awful and replacing him with Michael Penix Jr. kept the team in the playoff hunt. Now, the team finds themself in a strange situation.

General Manager Terry Fontenot has been saying everything to drive a trade for Cousins. He says they are fine making him their backup in 2025, but it is obvious they would rather trade him and I still think they would release him before making him a high-paid backup.

Continuing this charade could doom the franchise in 2025 because convincing other teams you are fine with making him your backup means not signing or drafting a backup -- something you cannot do, plain and simple.

Falcons cannot ignore replacing Kirk Cousins to drive a potential trade

It is unlikely the Atlanta Falcons will bait a team into trading for their 36-year-old quarterback. Inheriting his contract, even if it isn't an abhorrent price for the position, isn't attractive, especially after watching him go on an interception spree.

If Terry Fontenot keeps the veteran around through free agency and the draft, fine, but he has to sign his replacement.

Watching all the decent quarterbacks sign elsewhere is what you can't do. You can't gamble your entire season on a second-year quarterback staying healthy for all 17 games.

Clearly, you can't bank on anyone being the next Nick Foles but you must protect against a few-game losing streak caused by a short-term injury to your starter.

The Falcons should focus on experienced free agents -- not draft prospects. They aren't looking for a developmental piece, they are looking for a mentor and spot starter for Michael Penix Jr.

All of this to say, Terry Fontenot cannot fall victim to continuing the Kirk Cousins charade; he has to be smart and sign a backup in free agency, even if it pulls back the curtains.