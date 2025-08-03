2 disgruntled superstars become obvious trade targets for the Falcons

Two NFC East teams are dealing with disgruntled superstars looking for massive extensions, which has now led to their trade requests.

With the Falcons entering a pivotal, desperate year, they must do everything to construct the best roster possible. It is time for them to take advantage of the two teams' mismanagement by trading one of the stars.

Falcons should aggressively pursue Terry McLaurin or Micah Parsons

Two positions the Dirty Birds are relatively set at are wide receiver and edge rusher.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean they should get complacent and pass up an opportunity to get even better.

Terry McLaurin and Micah Parsons have requested trades from the Commanders and Cowboys, respectively, because they aren't getting the contracts they deserve.

The Falcons need to take advantage and land one of these players, followed by signing them to their much-deserved extensions.

McLaurin has been one of the league's best for a long time. He would pair well with Drake London and Darnell Mooney when he returns from injury.

This gives Michael Penix Jr. an even easier transition to becoming the team's franchise quarterback.

That said, Parsons is the more likely target. He would be an immediate fix to what has been a chronically awful pass rush.

While Atlanta did bring in several new faces, including two first-round picks, that doesn't mean their fortunes will change in 2025; there is still a lot of unknown.

Raheem Morris is counting on his two rookies to do an NFL rarity and dominate as a rookie pass rusher.

If those two don't step up, they are relying on Arnold Ebiketie continuing his late-season surge from last year, Leonard Floyd to improve his poor pass-rush win rate, and Bralen Trice to produce in what will be his de facto rookie season.

These questions can be quashed by trading for one of the best edge rushers in the league, Micah Parsons. He would immediately take pressure off the others with his double-digit sack ability.

More Falcons news: