Falcons' Kirk Cousins nightmares coming true after disastrous Draft

We were all hoping Kirk Cousins would be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft, that obviously didn't happen.

But not only did it not happen, but the worst possible scenarios played out with countless quarterbacks being drafted and a big quarterback trade. In other words, it will be a while before the costly backup is off the Falcons' roster.

Kirk Cousins left with no options after a chaotic 2025 NFL Draft

What team will trade for Kirk Cousins before the 2025 season? I don't see any, and it is all a result of the crazy 2025 Draft.

Starting with Cousins' most logical landing spot, the Cleveland Browns. General Manager Andrew Berry followed the Falcons' plan from last year by adding more than just one potential starting quarterback.

They traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, and then drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. You can confidently cross them off the list.

The Vikings shut down a potential reunion by trading for Seahawks QB Sam Howell.

The Saints drafted Tyler Shough, who they think can be the starter if Derek Carr isn't available. The slim chances of the two rivals making a trade are even slimmer.

The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart to go with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Weirdly, the Steelers not drafting a quarterback makes a trade for Cousins even more unlikely, in my opinion. It tells us they are confident in landing Aaron Rodgers, which shuts down a trade with the Falcons.

If they weren't confident, they would've drafted a quarterback and possibly paired him with Cousins.

So, where does that leave us?

Expect to see Kirk Cousins stick around in red and black with two eventual outcomes: he is traded to a team who suffers an injury, or he spends the season as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup and is released in the offseason.

It is the worst outcome for everyone; we know the Falcons prefer to trade him, and Cousins would rather be elsewhere. Unfortunately, things didn't work out the way of the team or player.