2-time Pro Bowler could top Falcons' list of potential replacements for Kaden Elliss

While Kyle Pitts' impending free agency is capturing all the headlines, Kaden Elliss is flying heavily under the radar for the Atlanta Falcons. He's quietly been the beating heart of this defense and is a player the Falcons should absolutely keep as one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL.

Elliss led the Falcons with 107 total tackles, and also logged 10 tackles for loss and six passes defensed on the year. He's good in coverage and is great at getting to the quarterback, so despite his struggles against the run, he's become the perfect jack-of-all-trades player for Jeff Ulbrich's defense.

For as much as fans want to retain Elliss, he'll have his fair share of suitors on the open market. Per Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could end up being a cap casualty in Chicago, which means that if Elliss does end up leaving, Edmunds could replace him.

If Kaden Elliss leaves in free agency, the Falcons could shift their attention to signing Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds has surpassed 100 total tackles in all eight of his NFL seasons, as he has a true nose for the football. The two-time Pro Bowler also logged a career-high four interceptions this past season, and due to his athleticism, there's an argument to be made that he's a better fit for Ulbrich's scheme.

The Dirty Birds also have a clear connection to the Virginia Tech product, as he spent the last three seasons with Falcons' GM Ian Cunningham in Chicago. This same argument could also be used on T.J. Edwards, but Edwards is older and on a more affordable deal, so he's more likely to stick around.

For as productive as the 27-year-old has been in his career, the Bears could still move on. Edmunds will be a free agent next offseason, but he will have an out in his deal Ryan Poles could exercise instead of paying him $17.44 million in 2026-- and cutting him wouldn't come with much dead cap.

According to Pro Football Focus, Edmunds' 81.3 run defense grade ranked 15th out of 83 qualified linebackers, but isn't as good at getting to the QB as Elliss is. The LB tandem of Divine Deablo and Edmunds would be one of the most dynamic in football and their athleticism could help put a band-aid on the run defense struggles.

Spotrac projects Elliss' market value as three years and $27 million, which isn't a huge difference from the $21.5 million deal he signed when he followed Ryan Nielsen to Atlanta. Edmunds would likely be more expensive, but he's a player Cunningham may want to take a flier on if things go awry with Elliss.