Why Atlanta's Kaden Elliss Is One of the NFL’s Most Underrated Linebackers

In a league overflowing with explosive athletes and headline-grabbing playmakers, true versatility often gets lost in the noise. That’s especially true for linebackers like Kaden Elliss, a player who continues to quietly do everything asked of him -- and do it well -- for Atlanta.

Now in his third season with Atlanta and his sixth overall in the NFL, Elliss has carved out a niche as one of football’s most underrated hybrid defenders.

At 30 years old, he’s been a steadying veteran presence within an increasingly youthful Falcons defense filled with high draft picks and athletic potential. And while the spotlight shines on names like James Pearce Jr and Jalon Walker, Elliss is the glue that holds the front seven together.

Kaden Elliss' impact on the Falcons defenses goes way beyond the box score

A former small-school standout all the way back during his days at Idaho, his game has never relied on flash. He’s a technician -- a disciplined, intelligent linebacker who rarely finds himself out of position.

In coverage, he’s been one of the most reliable players in the conference. No 70 or 80-yard coverage breakdowns, no multi-touchdown games allowed. Just steady play from a veteran who understands route concepts, leverage, and his landmarks within the Falcons’ zone structure.

Through nine games, he has a pick, two pass breakups, and -- remarkably -- zero penalties, a testament to his awareness and discipline at a position that is seemingly involved in every play.

But what truly sets Elliss apart in 2025 is his ability to blur the line between off-ball linebacker and pass rusher. Through 10 weeks, he leads the team in pressures with 23, ahead of the aforementioned pair of first-round edge rushers in Pearce and Walker -- a rare feat for any linebacker on any defense.

He’s also tallied three sacks and holds an impressive 90.7 pass rush effectiveness grade, per TruMedia. For a player who spends most of his snaps off the line, those numbers place him among the league’s most efficient at creating chaos when called upon.

That hybrid skill set -- part coverage defender, part edge disruptor -- gives defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the flexibility to disguise fronts and bring pressure from unpredictable angles. Whether it’s walking up into the A-gap, stunting off the edge, or buzzing underneath a tight end route on third down, Elliss provides the kind of adaptability that makes a modern defense work.

He’s not the loudest player, nor the one making headlines every week, but Elliss’ consistency and production have been invaluable to the Falcons.

In a defense defined by youth and upside, his blend of intelligence, versatility, and steady play makes him one of the most underrated linebackers in football -- and an unsung reason Atlanta’s defense continues to take steps.