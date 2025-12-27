One Jessie Bates quote reminds Falcons why they need to retain Kaden Elliss

When the Atlanta Falcons went on a spending spree in 2023, Kaden Elliss' three-year, $21 million contract got lost in the shuffle.

He quickly became the leader and do-it-all linebacker for the defense, and with his contract due to expire in a couple of months, the Falcons cannot afford to lose him. This was something that Jessie Bates III reminded everyone of.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III on playing with inside linebacker Kaden Elliss: "I've enjoyed a lot. The person that he is. The father that he is. I've really learned a lot from him, just the way he's always going about his business." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 26, 2025

The way Elliss' teammates talk about him clearly shows just how valuable he is to this team. Letting the veteran walk would be a massive mistake.

Kaden Elliss remains the Falcons' defensive leader they can't afford to lose

Elliss' three-year deal is coming to an end after three losing seasons. His future is to be determined, but there is no excuse for the front office not to re-up his contract, no matter the cost.

The 30-year-old linebacker, to this point, has played 49 games (starting each one), amassing 371 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, ten passes defensed, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

That is way too much production to let walk, especially when the defense has found its footing this season. The last thing you want is to let your middle-of-the-field defender take his talents elsewhere.

Bates said it all; there is no part of his game, leadership, or skill that isn't top-tier. He remains one of the NFL's most underrated players.

The Falcons' three defensive coordinators during Elliss' tenure (Ryan Nielsen, Jimmy Lake, and Jeff Ulbrich) all quickly realized that they could use him in a variety of ways. He can sit back in coverage or go after the quarterback.

He can also be relied on to make 17 starts a season. He has yet to miss a game since coming over from New Orleans. Spotrac puts his "calculated market value" at three-years, $27.5M ($9.2 AAV). While that is a good chunk of change to pay a linebacker, his do-it-all skillset makes it worth it.

His projection is comparable to veteran players like Lavonte David, Bobby Wagner, Alex Anzalone, and Demario Davis, all of whom are older than Elliss. They all signed contracts for two years or less that didb't break the bank either.

I would anticipate the current Falcon to sign a deal for three years or longer. He is still at a young enough age that you don't need to worry about his production dropping dramatically. The position is also a cerebral one that allows many players to play into their mid-30s.

Hopefully, the Falcons can come to an agreement with their defensive leader sooner rather than later. They have a lot of vital decisions on the horizon, and this should be an easy one.