Falcons will have a heated training camp battle at an overlooked position

The Atlanta Falcons' shortcomings on defense last year were due to a variety of factors, including coaching, lack of pass rush, and inadequate cornerback depth.

Dee Alford was a main culprit for the unit getting diced up; he was routinely steps behind his assignment, and teams picked on him ad nauseam.

That is why it was surprising to see the team re-sign him this offseason, but they believe he will have a bounce-back season.

Nevertheless, he isn't guaranteed a starting spot as he will be in the middle of the most heated training camp battle starting tomorrow.

Slot cornerback is the position to watch for the Falcons entering training camp

Between Dee Alford's return, Clark Phillips III's move back inside, and the drafting of Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., slot cornerback will be the position to watch leading into the season.

You can make a strong argument for any of those three to start Week 1.

Alford is the experienced player who had played well up until last season.

Phillips III was drafted to play inside but only saw limited action before moving back outside. He was considered a draft steal a couple of years ago, and could be a breakout star in 2025.

Bowman Jr. might be the favorite to start, even though he is a rookie. We saw how hyped Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich got when the Falcons drafted him in late April. It is hard to believe he would get that excited for a player who isn't viewed as a starter.

No matter who they choose to start the season, they have to get it right, considering who they play in the season opener.

The Buccaneers come to town with a wide receiver room that runs four deep with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and first-round pick Emeka Ebuka.

If the Falcons don't pick the right guy, they will get picked apart, potentially leading to a pivotal loss to start the season.

But, for now, it is worth watching this position closely in training camp, and eventually preseason.

