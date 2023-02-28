Fansided
3 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should avoid in 2023

By Nick Halden

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /

1. Odell Beckham Jr.

When the Atlanta Falcons were in the playoff hunt last season and in desperate need of depth at receiver Odell would have made a measure of sense.  Giving Mariota or Ridder a reliable second target with Odell’s potential if the receiver had been ready it would have been a solid move.

The hunt to sign Odell became a side story for a number of teams despite Odell never playing a snap in the 2022 season. It seems the idea of Odell has likely pushed Beckham’s contract value past the point of reasonable production.

Atlanta signing Beckham after the receiver has spent more than a year outside of the league and hasn’t played at a high level for more than two years would be a huge risk. The team doesn’t need a number one receiver with Drake London and Kyle Pitts both on rookie contracts but strong depth options capable of taking pressure off their star pass catchers.

