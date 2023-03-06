Fansided
3 Reasons Why this Offseason is make or break for Atlanta

By Braden Chalker

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports /
Aug 1, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank in his cart talking to general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith on the field during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports /

With free agency beginning on March 15th, an important offseason lies ahead for the Atlanta Falcons. This offseason could ultimately make or break the Atlanta Falcons, as general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith now have plenty of cap space to work with along with plenty of young talent on team-friendly contracts.

Despite finishing with back-to-back 7-10 seasons with Smith at the helm, fans have seen improvement in the team even with the difficulties regarding the cap situation.

There are three main reasons why this offseason is so important for the success of the Fontenot and Smith regime.

