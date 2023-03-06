3 Reasons Why this Offseason is make or break for Atlanta
With free agency beginning on March 15th, an important offseason lies ahead for the Atlanta Falcons. This offseason could ultimately make or break the Atlanta Falcons, as general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith now have plenty of cap space to work with along with plenty of young talent on team-friendly contracts.
Despite finishing with back-to-back 7-10 seasons with Smith at the helm, fans have seen improvement in the team even with the difficulties regarding the cap situation.
There are three main reasons why this offseason is so important for the success of the Fontenot and Smith regime.