4 Star players the Atlanta Falcons could target in potential trades
4. Jalen Ramsey
The Rams are looking to part ways with their top players to rebuild and create much-needed cap space. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are the only top Rams players who haven’t already been cut or traded or are rumored to be on the move. Ramsey is still in the last category as a player who is at the end of his prime and looking for a situation to win now.
Cutting Casey Hayward, re-signing Isaiah Oliver, and trading for Ramsey would clearly give Atlanta the best secondary in the NFC South and arguably in the NFC altogether. The biggest potential issue with this deal is the cost of Jalen’s contract.
It would likely take Atlanta out of the running for C.J. Gardner-Johnson or Jessie Bates leaving what cap space the team has left focused on the defensive line, right tackle, and adding depth at receiver and tight end. The Falcons would need to rely on the draft or development from their own roster to fix the issues at safety. Issues that would be far easier to cover up when you have Terrell, Ramsey, and Oliver as your first three options at corner.