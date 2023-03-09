4 quarterbacks the Falcons could pursue instead of Lamar Jackson
With the Lamar Jackson saga in full-go and the Atlanta Falcons’ probable pursuit of a quarterback, you would think the two sides would match, but according to recent reports that will not be the case.
Not long after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar, it was tweeted out that Atlanta would not be looking to bring him in. As disappointing as that is, we will have to live with it.
So let’s take a look at some other options the Falcons could add to compete with the second-year QB Desmond Ridder.
1. Will Levis – NFL Draft out of Kentucky
This selection is a combination of talent and the likelihood that he will still be there for the Falcons who hold the eighth overall pick.
Will Levis is one of the many quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft that has a ton of upside. He has mobility and a rocket of an arm and is a tough football player who has everything you need to succeed in the NFL.
With all that being said, there are reasons to be skeptical as he did not have the best touchdown-to-interception ratio. He may end up being a quarterback that you live with the bad because of the good.
With all the buzz around other quarterbacks, he might be available where the Falcons are currently slotted to pick.