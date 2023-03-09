4 quarterbacks the Falcons could pursue instead of Lamar Jackson
3. Anthony Richardson – NFL Draft out of Florida
There isn’t a player who helped himself more during the NFL Combine than Anthony Richardson out of Florida. We have never seen a quarterback put on a show like he did and it has validated the rumors about him potentially being a top-five pick. Needless to say, the Falcons would have to wheel and deal to land this ridiculous talent.
Quite literally the only thing that Anthony Richardson is lacking is production at the collegiate level. If he would have shown more during his time at Florida then he would certainly be the number-one pick.
Even with that, he still might go number one which would mean the Falcons would have to go all-in on him and offer the Chicago Bears a massive haul to acquire the top pick. If you are hoping they do, then you will like the recent rumors as they are apparently considering trading up as far as possible.
One can reason that it would be for either Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson. Richardson has a higher upside but is a much more risky selection. He might also be the best alternate to Lamar Jackson.