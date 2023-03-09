4 quarterbacks the Falcons could pursue instead of Lamar Jackson
4. Jimmy Garoppolo – Free agent from San Francisco 49ers
This is as anti-climatic as it gets but we are here to list the likely options for the Atlanta Falcons. Also, truthfully, the quarterback market isn’t that great considering that Carson Wentz, Jimmy G., and Baker Mayfield are the top options.
There have been small rumors linking the Falcons to Jimmy G. which isn’t the worst idea. He is an established veteran who would be there for Desmond Ridder. He also has experience getting a team to a Super Bowl, even if he wasn’t necessarily the reason why they made it.
He isn’t the greatest fit for Arthur Smith but sometimes you have to live with what is available. This is one of the better options if they don’t pursue Lamar Jackson. He may not have the upside of a rookie but he has experience on the biggest stage in sports—that should count for something.