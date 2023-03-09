4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons aren’t willing to chase Lamar Jackson
4. Lamar deserves a contract that would limit Atlanta’s ceiling
Jackson has waited far too long to be paid and deserves a guaranteed deal that is at least close to the money that Deshaun Watson was given an off-season ago. The flip side of this is the fact that the Falcons just escaped a huge deal at the quarterback position and watched teams win in the NFC without a highly-paid quarterback.
Paying Lamar now isn’t the right move for a franchise that doesn’t need the former MVP to win games. With Ridder and an improved roster, the Falcons could easily win 10-11 games. Atlanta has an incomplete team and will soon be forced to pay both A.J. Terrell and Chris Lindstrom. Adding Lamar to the cap goes against the plan that Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot obviously have in place.
This doesn’t mean the Falcons shouldn’t swing big this off-season but that it isn’t time to pay a top quarterback just yet.