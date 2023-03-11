3 Atlanta Falcons reactions to Panthers trading up to 1st pick
1. Atlanta will no longer see D.J. Moore twice a season
The Atlanta Falcons and their fans know just how underrated and impactful D.J. Moore has been despite never having a great quarterback to play with. If Moore was paired with a top-ten quarterback there wouldn’t be any question D.J. would be in the conversation as a top-five receiver.
Moore almost single-handily beat Atlanta in the 2022 season before letting his emotions get the best of him and keeping the Falcons alive. Moore has 5,201 career receiving yards despite playing with P.J. Walker, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Jacob Eason, and a struggling Cam Newton as his primary quarterbacks.
Chicago is getting a great receiver and Atlanta is going to benefit with Carolina now sending their best two weapons packing in the last year. McCaffrey is with the 49ers and Moore will team up with Justin Fields in Chicago. Both clearly wins for an Atlanta team that has had more than enough of a player who deserves far more respect.