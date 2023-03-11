3 Atlanta Falcons reactions to Panthers trading up to 1st pick
2. Another team in front of Atlanta is locked in to draft a quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons are unlikely to get a shot at draft Jalen Carter or Will Anderson but this increases their chances. Carolina is clearly going to draft either Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, or Bryce Young. From Atlanta’s perspective drafting Richardson is the best move considering the quarterback will need time to develop.
Carter dropping to the Falcons shouldn’t be out of the question with the defensive lineman missing part of the combine and it is expected he could fall. If that happens the Falcons aren’t going to let the elite prospect make it outside the top ten.
For the Panthers, the most likely pick is either Stroud or Richardson with both fitting what Frank Reich likes to run very well. Stroud would be the safest pick as the prospect who appears to be completely ready to start at the next level while Young comes with injury concerns that have plagued Carolina and Richardson could need time to develop.