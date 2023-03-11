3 Atlanta Falcons reactions to Panthers trading up to 1st pick
3. The NFC South will be Carolina vs. Atlanta
Frank Reich and whoever the Panthers draft first overall to play quarterback should both be clear upgrades and help what has been a solid roster take a step forward. Tampa Bay is paying the bill for three seasons of going all in with Tom Brady completely focused on opening up cap space and building for the future.
New Orleans may have signed Derek Carr but the team is clearly lacking the needed pieces to compete for the division. Even with Carr the Falcons and Panthers should have better rosters and quickly put themselves ahead of two teams who clearly need a reset.
For Atlanta, contending for the division with their current roster isn’t out of the question. Add in an off-season full of upgrades in free agency and another top-ten draft pick and this division will be Carolina vs. Atlanta.
If Ridder is the answer the Falcons are hoping for Atlanta should be the favorites despite this deal. Atlanta has far more cap space and younger pieces while the Panthers are completely dependent on making the perfect decision on which quarterback can turn their franchise around.