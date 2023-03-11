4 Latest free agent fits the Atlanta Falcons should sign
After re-signing outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter the Atlanta Falcons still have $57 million in projected cap space and a rather extensive shopping list of positions to fill. While Terry Fontenot needs to swing big this off-season the Atlanta GM will continue to be careful to avoid overpaying a season after escaping Atlanta’s final bad contract dealing Deion Jones to the Browns.
The Falcons are going to walk a very fine line between attempting to make needed improvements and bringing in building blocks without putting the team in the very position they just escaped.
All indications given this off-season show the Falcons are high on Desmond Ridder and will be focused on building a complete team around him and providing competition. Atlanta isn’t going to hand Desmond the job but should give the second-year quarterback every chance to win it.
Looking at potential free-agent fits for Atlanta the focus should be on fixing the defense and bringing in a second receiver alongside Drake London. Looking at the current options and considering Atlanta’s young receiving group one veteran stands out as a great fit for Atlanta.