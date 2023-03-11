Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Falcons Free Agency

4 Latest free agent fits the Atlanta Falcons should sign

Nick Halden
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 5
Next
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) prepares for a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) prepares for a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /

After re-signing outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter the Atlanta Falcons still have $57 million in projected cap space and a rather extensive shopping list of positions to fill. While Terry Fontenot needs to swing big this off-season the Atlanta GM will continue to be careful to avoid overpaying a season after escaping Atlanta’s final bad contract dealing Deion Jones to the Browns.

The Falcons are going to walk a very fine line between attempting to make needed improvements and bringing in building blocks without putting the team in the very position they just escaped.

All indications given this off-season show the Falcons are high on Desmond Ridder and will be focused on building a complete team around him and providing competition. Atlanta isn’t going to hand Desmond the job but should give the second-year quarterback every chance to win it.

Looking at potential free-agent fits for Atlanta the focus should be on fixing the defense and bringing in a second receiver alongside Drake London. Looking at the current options and considering Atlanta’s young receiving group one veteran stands out as a great fit for Atlanta.

facebooktwitterreddit