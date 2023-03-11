4 Latest free agent fits the Atlanta Falcons should sign
3. John Cominsky
The Atlanta Falcons gave up on Cominsky a year too early with the lineman going from a fringe roster player to a valuable rotational pass rusher. Cominsky started eight games for the Lions and finished the year with a forced fumble, 4.0 sacks, and 12 quarterback hits. A reunion could make a lot of sense for both sides as the Falcons attempt to bolster their pass-rushing depth.
Adding Cominsky comes with the same restrictions as Adam Thielen as it is only a fit if a contract is only going to tie Atlanta up for one season. Any deal they can escape after the 2023 season is worth the risk for a player who took a huge step in his development after leaving Atlanta.
Signing Cominsky as a rotational edge rusher along with already having re-signed Carter is the perfect move that allows Atlanta to sit back and wait on the best free agent or draft fits. Myles Murphy, Jalen Carter, Khalil Mack, and Leonard Floyd should be the top names Atlanta considers chasing.