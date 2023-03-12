3 Atlanta Falcons free agents to watch closely
Already the Atlanta Falcons have retained three players who were set to hit free agency this week with a myriad of decisions left to make. Atlanta has already made the biggest move they were expected to at this point in the off-season parting ways with Marcus Mariota and freeing up $12 million for a player whose time in Atlanta was obviously over.
There was zero chance the Falcons were going to bring Mariota back after both his level of play and the way he left the team at the end of the season.
The flip side of this for the Falcons was Terry Fontenot putting together a team-friendly deal that helped Atlanta retain edge rusher Lorenzo Carter for the next two seasons. Atlanta has done a great job making quick decisions and either moving on from former players or finding ways to bring back players like Carter on team-friendly contracts.
With this in mind, here are three current Atlanta Falcons slated to hit free agency the team should be keeping a close eye on.