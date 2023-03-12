3 Atlanta Falcons free agents to watch closely
1. Kaleb McGary
Opting not to put the franchise tag on McGary was the safe move for the Falcons after one good season. The bad tape for Atlanta’s former right tackle far outweighs the impressive 2022 season he put together. There is an argument to be made that the 2022 season is the outlier and not the consistent production that can be expected from Kaleb moving forward.
The flip side of that is pointing out that in year two in Arthur Smith’s run-heavy system, McGary finally took a step forward in his development and thrived with the improvement around him. Either way, you view it McGary is hitting free agency at the perfect time and unless he is willing to sign a team-friendly deal is likely headed out of Atlanta.
The Falcons should both be able to save money at the position and find an upgrade over the right tackle when it comes to pass protection. McGary is still a liability at times as a pass protector and the Falcons should be able to find both a cheaper veteran and younger options to compete at the position.