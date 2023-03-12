3 Atlanta Falcons free agents to watch closely
2. Rashaan Evans
Evans was a veteran deal that Terry Fontenot hit on with Evans stepping in and bringing stability to the middle of Atlanta’s defense. Their current options at the position are Troy Andersen and Mykal Walker. Whether or not the Falcons let the veteran walk will be interesting to watch.
Both Andersen and Walker have shown promise but haven’t had the level of responsibility they will if Evans lands elsewhere. Another option for the Falcons could be adding depth in the draft and having a competition throughout camp and the preseason.
It seems unlikely the team will target a top veteran considering their needs in the secondary and along the defensive line. The wiser move would be to allow Walker and Andersen to land the starting roles and evaluate both players in an improved defense under Ryan Nielsen.
Nielsen will likely have help as well with the addition of Jerry Gray to the coaching staff. Evans was a surprise contributor and a player who should be rewarded in free agency either by Atlanta or elsewhere.