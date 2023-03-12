Fansided
3 Atlanta Falcons free agents to watch closely

Nick Halden
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tries to rush the passer blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports /

3. Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide went from a depth receiver to Atlanta’s second or primary option very quickly for a team that needs to add help at receiver during the off-season. Zaccheaus clearly shouldn’t be Atlanta’s second option but is a valuable piece who will make big plays in the right offense. With Desmond Ridder at quarterback, the Falcons need to add a veteran starter and a third option they can rely on.

With Jared Bernhardt and Frank Darby already on the roster to compete for contributing roles, it is hard to see where Olamide might fit. The receiver has 1,328 career receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in his career playing all four seasons with the Falcons.

The 2022 season was easily his best year with 533 yards and 3 touchdowns. Production that is far better than it appears at first glance when you consider the passing attack Atlanta was forced to run for much of the season due to Mariota being the starter.

