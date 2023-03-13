3 Players who fit the Atlanta Falcons free agency trends
3. Akiem Hicks
When Ryan Pace was in Chicago Hicks was a huge part of a defense that helped the Bears return to contention for a short window. Hicks doesn’t appear to still have that same level but is worth a short-term deal to bring depth to the defensive line.
Pairing Hicks and Jarrett on the inside is an attractive idea that would force the offensive line to respect the middle of Atlanta’s rush and create more opportunities for Atlanta’s pass rushers to win consistently. It isn’t just an edge rusher issue for Atlanta when it comes to creating a pass rush but an inability to give Jarrett consistent help on the inside.
Hicks is far less risky than Robinson at this point in his career as a player Atlanta can bring in on a deal they can easily move off of if the tank is empty. Adding Hicks isn’t a move that will fix all of Atlanta’s problems but it has a chance to have an impact with very little risk.